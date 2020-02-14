Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.32.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $156.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

