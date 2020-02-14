Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.