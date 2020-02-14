Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $579.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $410.35 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

