Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $217.41 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

