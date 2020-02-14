Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 203.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $568.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

