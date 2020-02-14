Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of LTC Properties worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.