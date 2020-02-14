Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDW by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 496,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 1,107.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CDW by 77.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $90.53 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

