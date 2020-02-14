Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in IBM by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of IBM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

NYSE IBM opened at $154.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

