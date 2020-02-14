Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,856 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.01 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

