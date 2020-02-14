Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 55,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

TFC opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

