Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,936 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of EPR Properties worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

