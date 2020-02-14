Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,822 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,870. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

