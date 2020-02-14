Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

S&P Global stock opened at $301.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.81 and a one year high of $304.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

