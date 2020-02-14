Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,253 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

