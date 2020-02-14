Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,820 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $7,364,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $342.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.13 and a 200 day moving average of $349.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -285.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

