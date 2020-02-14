Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,957 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,098,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NYSE:GS opened at $238.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.