Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $164.83 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

