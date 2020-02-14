Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $4,859,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.94 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

