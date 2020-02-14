Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX opened at $164.77 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

