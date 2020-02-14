Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,503 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,488 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

VRTX opened at $240.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

