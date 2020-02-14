Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $165.93 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

