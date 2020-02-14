Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,758.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Crown has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $14,758.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00787332 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,054,755 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, YoBit, C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.