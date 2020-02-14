Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. Cryolife updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRY traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 993,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,233. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

