Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded by First Analysis

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CRY stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.72. 501,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,380. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,772.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $536,927. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

