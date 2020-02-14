CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $838,543.00 and approximately $10,844.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00703606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00126086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00138173 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 74.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.