Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $848,806.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $848,806.00 and approximately $841.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00345094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021448 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,611,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,446,886 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

