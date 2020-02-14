Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.30

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $146,056.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.06233371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024839 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00100638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

