Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00008294 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and $55,639.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

