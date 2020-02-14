Cryptonex Price Hits $2.13 on Top Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $118.37 million and $2.20 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00020695 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

