Cube Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Cube has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $156,077.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.03501398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00253942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00160731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.