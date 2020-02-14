Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 17,791 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of AMAT opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $65.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.