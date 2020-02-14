Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 5,552 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $117.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

