Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.