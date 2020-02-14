Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $246.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $210.19 and a 12-month high of $246.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.