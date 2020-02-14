Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.