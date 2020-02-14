Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sony by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 201,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Sony stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.46. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.