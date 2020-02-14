Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,408 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,537,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 453,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 432,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $118.45 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.