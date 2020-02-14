Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 6,788 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $164.83 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

