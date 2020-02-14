Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 7,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

