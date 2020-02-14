Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,123 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

