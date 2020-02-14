Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

