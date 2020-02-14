Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $298.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.50.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

