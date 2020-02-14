Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $217.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.