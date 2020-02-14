Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $516,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

