Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $224.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $204.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.64 and a 12-month high of $225.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

