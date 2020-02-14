Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,945,000 after buying an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,537,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,829,000 after buying an additional 426,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,832,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,238,000 after buying an additional 1,006,383 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,606,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,664,000 after buying an additional 88,879 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.