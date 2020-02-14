Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 94,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $145.08 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

