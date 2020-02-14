Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,434 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 273,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

