Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after buying an additional 385,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,742 shares of company stock valued at $24,453,342 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

