Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $19,010,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.45.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $147.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

